COVID-19 Cases Won't Stop SF's Opioid Bellwether Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (April 27, 2022, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge presiding over a multibillion-dollar bellwether bench trial on San Francisco's claim that Walgreens, Teva, Allergan and Anda illegally fueled its opioid crisis said Wednesday the trial will proceed despite individuals from both sides testing positive for COVID-19, calling it "an important case for everybody." After sharing the news, Senior U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer told the parties that if the case didn't go forward now, he didn't know when he'd have the time for it. "I postponed all my criminal cases and everything … to try it, because I consider this to be an important case...

