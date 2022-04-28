Firms Are Reducing Office Space Amid Occupancy Shrinkage

By Rachel Rippetoe (April 28, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Three-quarters of firms across the world are decreasing their office space, and a large majority have occupancy rates of less than 50%, a new survey shows. Firms are rethinking their office space and working models even as pandemic restrictions lift, according to an HBR Consulting LLC survey conducted last month of law firm chief operating officers, 84% coming from BigLaw and 64% from global firms. The report, released Wednesday, showed that 75% of respondent firms were decreasing their office space, the same percentage that said they were considering decreasing office space back in January 2021. And 42% said they would be...

