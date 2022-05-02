Winston & Strawn Adds Energy Partner From Willkie Farr

By Clark Mindock (May 2, 2022, 8:02 AM EDT) -- Winston & Strawn LLP brought on a seasoned energy attorney Monday with extensive experience working on regulatory matters from Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, with the hopes that expertise can be used to better serve clients amid major shifts in the energy sector. Thomas R. Millar joined Winston's corporate practice and will have a special focus with the firm's energy & infrastructure industry group, where he will leverage his expertise working with clients on a range of concerns, including power and gas matters before federal courts and agencies like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS