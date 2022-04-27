Alcon Sues Over Alleged Eye Drop Patent Infringement

By Adam Lidgett (April 27, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The maker of the Pataday eye allergy treatment has launched a patent infringement lawsuit in Delaware federal court challenging a rival's bid to get the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve a generic version of the treatment. In a Wednesday complaint, Alcon Inc. and Alcon Laboratories Inc. asked for an injunction that would bar Somerset Therapeutics, Somerset Pharma and Odin Pharmaceuticals from selling a proposed generic version of Alcon's Pataday. Specifically, Alcon is fighting an abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, that Somerset filed with the FDA to try and get approval for a generic version of Pataday Once Daily,...

