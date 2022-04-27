Squire Patton Partner Among US Attys Confirmed By Senate

By Dave Simpson (April 27, 2022, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed a slate of eight U.S. attorneys Wednesday, including a partner at Squire Patton Boggs LLP, after an extensive delay caused by objections from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., over his issues with the U.S. Department of Justice. Cotton had previously objected to the confirmation of President Joe Biden's nominations twice — in February and March — expressing frustration with what he said is an insufficient response about legal representation for four deputy U.S. marshals being sued by racial justice demonstrators in Portland, Oregon. On Wednesday, Cotton withdrew his objection, noting that Republicans will continue to monitor the...

