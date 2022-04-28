Fed. Judge Won't DQ Herself In Gov't Vaccine Mandate Case

By Jack Karp (April 28, 2022, 1:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge will not step aside from a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's vaccine mandates for federal workers and contractors, ruling that her husband's employment by a company that has no connection to the case does not cast doubt on her impartiality. On Wednesday U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo denied a motion to have her disqualified from hearing the legal challenge to the federal government's vaccination requirements for federal employees and contractors. She also rejected a simultaneous motion to vacate her previous dismissal of the case. The government contractors and employees had moved to have the judge disqualified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS