ITC Must Enforce Standard-Essential Patents At The Border

By Michael Renaud and Jonathan Engler (April 28, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is the country's primary arbiter of intellectual property disputes in international trade. The agency, armed with powerful remedial orders under Section 337 of the Tariff Act that can stop infringing imports, is uniquely situated to support U.S. competitiveness in international trade by enforcing standard-essential patents at the border. This enforcement is critical to encouraging U.S. industry participation in global standard-setting bodies, such as the European Telecommunications Standards Institute. Continued U.S. leadership in international standard-setting organizations, or SSOs, is a critical U.S. economic interest because it directly affects the competitiveness of U.S. industries in international trade....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS