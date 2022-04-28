BYOD Policy Lessons From Pork Antitrust Litigation

By Ana Cabassa-Torres, Matthew Rotert and Levon Sutton (April 28, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- In recent years, many companies have found bring-your-own-device, or BYOD, policies to be beneficial in the ordinary course of business. However, BYOD plans can create a natural tension between the employer's need to meet its discovery obligations and the employee's interest in privacy when it comes to litigation. A recent decision in the In re: Pork Antitrust Litigation, pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, suggests that a properly crafted BYOD policy that strikes a balance between protecting the company's interests and the employees' interests may be determinative of whether the company has any legal right or...

