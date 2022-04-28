Twitter's Top Atty Attacked, And Defended, After Musk Tweet

By Lauren Berg (April 27, 2022, 11:32 PM EDT) -- A slew of Twitter users attacked the social media giant's top attorney Vijaya Gadde after prospective buyer Elon Musk highlighted a tweet Tuesday calling her "the top censorship advocate at Twitter," prompting the company's current and former CEOs and others to publicly defend her. Shortly after Twitter accepted the Tesla CEO's $44 billion takeover offer on Monday, Gadde called a meeting with the company's policy and legal teams to talk about what the new ownership could mean and to reassure staff who are concerned about how sensitive issues such as harassment and hate speech will be handled under Musk's tenure, according...

