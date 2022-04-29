4th Circ. Sides With W.Va. Limit On Attys' Medication Case Ads

By Adam Lidgett (April 29, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has found that a West Virginia state law restricting how attorneys can solicit clients in medical device and medication cases does not violate the First Amendment, finding that a challenge to the law has to be thrown out. A three-judge panel reversed a lower court ruling that had handed summary judgment to personal injury lawyers Steven M. Recht and Stephen P. New — along with a client of New's — in their suit that alleged the law was unconstitutional. The panel — which made its decision on Wednesday — said the law didn't flout the First Amendment, adding...

