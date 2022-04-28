Nominee To Replace Stark Praised For Delaware IP Experience

By Ryan Davis (April 28, 2022, 10:46 AM EDT) -- The Fox Rothschild LLP partner nominated to replace U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark in Delaware has decades of experience litigating in the district, including an intellectual property law background that will serve him well in tackling the court's busy patent docket, observers say. Gregory B. Williams, who has been a partner at Fox Rothschild's Wilmington office since 2003, was nominated by President Joe Biden on April 13, less than a month after Judge Stark was sworn in at the Federal Circuit following 12 years in Delaware. If confirmed, Williams would be the second Black judge to serve on the federal bench...

