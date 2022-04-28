Stone Brewing, Sycamore Fight 'Juicy' Injunction At 4th Circ.

By Tiffany Hu (April 28, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Stone Brewing is urging the Fourth Circuit to temporarily halt a lower court's injunction barring it from using the phrase "keep it juicy" on the packaging for its Hazy IPA, as rival Sycamore Brewing LLC contends that Stone's appeal of the ban is "wasting this court's time." A North Carolina federal judge issued a preliminary injunction last week barring Stone Brewing Co. LLC from using the "keep it juicy" slogan or similar variations of the phrase. Stone can sell off the rest of its Hazy IPA with the allegedly infringing packaging as long as it does its best to cover up...

