Ropes & Gray Adds PE Trio From Fried Frank In London

By Ashish Sareen (May 6, 2022, 6:58 PM BST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP has recruited a three-partner team of private equity specialists in London from rival U.S. firm Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP, including former European practice head Dan Oates, the firm has announced. Oates will be accompanied by fellow partners Simon Saitowitz and Angela Becker when they start on Monday. "We very much look forward to bolstering and integrating with Ropes & Gray's talented London private equity group and becoming part of the rest of the firm's preeminent global private capital transactions team," Oates said in a statement. Oates had spent seven years at Fried Frank, where...

