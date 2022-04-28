Baker Mackenzie, Ashurst Advise Chesnara On £52M Deals

By Irene Madongo (April 28, 2022, 7:11 PM BST) -- British pensions provider Chesnara said Thursday that it has completed its acquisition of a U.K. retirement business and Dutch finance company for a total of £52 million ($65 million), and remains optimistic about buying up more firms. The completion follows on Chesnara's announcement in September that it will acquire Sanlam Life & Pensions UK Ltd. for £39 million, which would add around £2.9 billion of assets under administration and 80,000 policies to its business in Britain. Around two months later, the pensions business said it would also buy Robein Leven NV, a provider of mortgages and annuities in the Netherlands, for...

