Justices Strike Down NY Gun Law, Expand 2nd Amendment

By Jimmy Hoover (June 23, 2022, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 vote Thursday that New York's restrictive licensing regime for firearm carry permits is unconstitutional, expanding the scope of the Second Amendment to outside the home for the first time. The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that New York's licensing regime for firearm carry permits is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The court's conservative majority agreed with a constitutional challenge mounted by New York residents Robert Nash and Brandon Koch to the state's law restricting carry licenses to only those who can show "proper cause," which has been interpreted as meaning that applicants must...

