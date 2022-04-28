UK Concerned About Completed Veterinary Merger

By Matthew Perlman (April 28, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- U.K. enforcers raised concerns Thursday over VetPartners Ltd.'s completed purchase of fellow veterinary service provider Goddard, saying the move could hurt competition in several local markets and is one of a number of similar deals in the space in recent years. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that its Phase 1 investigation of the transaction found that it raises concerns in 11 local areas across Greater London, where enforcers said the combined outfit would account for a "significant proportion of veterinary services." Private equity-backed VetPartners, which operates 550 facilities in the U.K., completed its purchase of Goddard last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS