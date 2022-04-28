Pittsburgh Attorney Named Next Pennsylvania Bar President

By James Boyle (April 28, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The next president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association is poised to start his one-year term in a couple of weeks, becoming the first president from Allegheny County since 2006. Jay N. Silberblatt, partner and co-founder of Silberblatt Mermelstein PC in Pittsburgh, will assume the leadership role on May 13 following the PBA's annual House of Delegates meeting in Hershey. In a statement to Law360 Pulse, Silberblatt said one of his top priorities is expanding the state's electronic filing and retrieval system and improving its efficiency. Such technology proved to have "tremendous" benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. "I'm under no...

