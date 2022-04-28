Bausch & Lomb Spinoff IPO Could Raise $788M

By Tom Zanki (April 28, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Canadian eye care retailer Bausch & Lomb Corp. on Thursday set a price range for an estimated $788 million cross-border initial public offering that will spin the company off from parent Bausch Health Cos., under guidance from five law firms. Ontario-based Bausch & Lomb told regulators it plans to offer 35 million shares priced between $21 and $24, raising $787.5 million at midpoint. Its shares will trade under the symbol "BLCO" on both the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The IPO is scheduled to price around May 5, according to an NYSE calendar. Bausch & Lomb is being...

