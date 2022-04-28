Fintech, Sustainable Energy SPACs Raise $175M Combined

By Katryna Perera (April 28, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Two blank-check companies, one focusing on fintech and the other on the sustainable energy industry, began trading on the Nasdaq exchange Tuesday following initial public offerings, guided by White & Case LLP and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, in which a combined $175 million was raised. Chenghe Acquisition Co. began trading under the ticker symbol CHEAU, and ClimateRock began trading under CLRCU. According to a press release from Chenghe, the Asian-based special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, offered 10 million units at a price of $10 per unit through its IPO. The release states that it also granted the underwriters, advised...

