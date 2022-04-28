China-Focused SPAC Hony Capital Cancels $200M IPO

By Tom Zanki (April 28, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A special purpose acquisition company that intended to merge with technology-focused businesses in China withdrew plans for a $200 million initial public offering Thursday, marking the latest SPAC to cancel plans amid a softening market. Hony Capital Acquisition Corp. told regulators Thursday that it was withdrawing a registration statement for its IPO, initially filed last March with a funding goal of $300 million. The company later reduced that target to $200 million. Hong-Kong based Hony Capital Acquisition did not provide a reason for its withdrawal in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Messages requesting comment from the company...

