FDA Proposes Menthol Ban In Cigarettes

By Emily Field (April 28, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday announced a proposed ban on menthol cigarettes and cigars, following a pledge a year ago to bar the flavor for its outsized impact on minorities. The FDA said that in 2019 there were more than 18.5 million smokers of menthol cigarettes above the age of 12, with high rates among young people and African Americans and other minorities. Studies estimate that a ban on menthol cigarettes would reduce smoking by 15% within 40 years, the FDA said, and prevent 324,000 to 654,000 deaths due to smoking-related diseases. A ban on menthol would also...

