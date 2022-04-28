Dentons Stuck With $32M Malpractice Verdict Over Verein DQ

By Andrew Strickler (April 28, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Dentons' bid to shed a $32 million malpractice verdict triggered by a disqualification and conflict between branches of the firm's "verein" structure failed Thursday at an Ohio appeals court. Finding no error at the trial court and verdict for laser-inscribing company RevoLaze LLC, a former Dentons client, the three-judge panel said there was "overwhelming evidence" suggesting that Dentons operated "as a single firm" despite its verien structure. A Dentons partner who had worked for RevoLaze in a patent case at the U.S. International Trade Commission involving The Gap Inc. had also foreseen a possible conflict via the firm's Canadian arm, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS