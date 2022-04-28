Danske Bank, Feds In Talks Over Money-Laundering Scandal

By Al Barbarino (April 28, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Danske Bank revealed Thursday that it is in "initial discussions" with U.S. and Danish authorities to resolve "the Estonia matter," a reference to what's regarded as one of the largest money-laundering scandals in history. The Copenhagen-based bank said in a statement that the potential settlement and fines are "likely to be material," but it is not yet possible to estimate the timing or type of resolution. The negotiations stem from a September 2018 revelation from the bank that an internal investigation found multiple money-laundering control failures between 2007 and 2015. The bank said at the time that the lapses resulted in...

