How Law Firms Can Employ More Veterans

By Daniel Sylvester and Nicholas Hasenfus (May 2, 2022, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The hiring of veteran attorneys is an often-overlooked piece of a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, plan, even though it generates substantial benefits for law firms that focus on this key initiative. For example, veteran associates can make an immediate impact on the organization because they already possess many of the soft skills that make a great attorney, including trust, accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, maturity and world experience. It would seem that BigLaw firms should be lining up to hire them, but that is not the case. According to the National Association for Law Placement, while veterans make...

