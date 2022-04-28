Fee Examiner Ruling On Tap In Corp. Group Banking Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan (April 28, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge said Thursday she wouldn't consider any professional fee applications stemming from the Chapter 11 case of a Chilean bank holding company until she decides on a motion to appoint an examiner to investigate the nearly $20 million in fees already incurred. During a hearing conducted virtually, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles said the fees that have so far been accrued by the debtor and other constituencies were on her radar, but that she would take the official committee of unsecured creditors' request for an examiner under advisement and would hold all fee applications in abeyance for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS