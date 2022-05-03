How To Succeed In Design Patent Cases At The PTAB

By Craig Deutsch, Grace Kim and Jennifer Huang (May 3, 2022, 1:41 PM EDT) -- Challenging design patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is difficult — nearly two-thirds of petitions directed to design patents have been denied institution. While design patents are subject to the same statutory framework of novelty and obviousness as utility patents, the nature of design patents results in a unique analysis that often plays out differently. Statistical review of all design patent challenges from 2013 through April 15 of this year highlights that comparison of the design as a whole to the prior art as part of Sections 102 and 103 analyses, scrutiny of potential Section 112 issues and careful...

