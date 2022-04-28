Investors Allege They Lost Over $1M In Fraudulent CBD Co.

By Sam Reisman (April 28, 2022, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A group of investors allege in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday in Florida federal court that they were duped out of more than $1.3 million by a self-styled "serial entrepreneur" who allegedly persuaded them to back a CBD venture founded on lies and misrepresentations. The investors claim in their complaint that Patrick Horsman "made material misrepresentations and omissions" to solicit hundreds of thousands in 2019 for a CBD enterprise called Integrated CBD but ultimately used the money to enrich himself and let the company collapse. The investors, who hail from New York, Michigan and Arizona, allege that Horsman built a complicated...

