Paralegal Accused Of Poisoning Atty Wants Suit Trimmed

By Michelle Casady (April 28, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A paralegal who is accused of stealing from her former boss, causing his disbarment and attempting to poison him has asked the Texas Supreme Court to undo lower court rulings that have allowed the lawyer's suit against her to proceed. The paralegal, Ashley Szymonek, and her husband filed a petition for review with the state's high court on Wednesday in a bid to undo a February ruling from the Third Court of Appeals that rejected their attempt to have some claims in the suit tossed under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The Szymoneks told the Texas Supreme Court in their petition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS