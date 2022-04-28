Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Rejects Re-Do Bid On Seal Decision In Apple IP Row

By Britain Eakin (April 28, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The full Federal Circuit on Thursday denied a bid by digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation to review a split panel decision that a Texas federal judge wrongly allowed Uniloc USA Inc.'s patent licensing information to be made public in its patent war against Apple.

The full court issued a two-page order denying EFF's request for panel or en banc review, passing up the invitation to weigh in on its argument that "excessive sealing" in patent cases is undermining a "sacrosanct" right of the public to see the records courts rely on to make decisions.

EFF was not a party in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!