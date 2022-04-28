Judge Stops H&R Block Rival From Using 'Block' Name

By Adam Lidgett (April 28, 2022, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has barred the fintech company Block Inc. from using its name in connection with a tax service offering it operates, handing a win to H&R Block in its trademark lawsuit. U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey on Thursday granted H&R Block's bid for a preliminary injunction against Block Inc., which had been known as Square. The tax preparation giant's suit claimed Block infringed trademarks on variations of the "Block" name and a green square logo, and threatened to confuse customers. Specifically, Block Inc. cannot use any version of the Block name in connection with its Cash App Taxes...

