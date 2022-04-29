Assessing NFT Insurance Coverage Options And Gaps

By Brian Scarbrough and Edward Crouse (April 29, 2022, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Non-fungible tokens are digital tokens using blockchain technology, for which each token or series of tokens can incorporate unique characteristics. Whereas certain cryptocurrencies are fungible and each token in that cryptocurrency is interchangeable — like conventional currencies — NFTs are not. NFTs function through smart contracts, which are blockchain applications typically deployed on one of several public blockchains to handle the control and transferability elements of the tokens. Anyone can view those public blockchain records — essentially a public database — to verify the control of each NFT and, frequently, to see where to locate items or the digital file associated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS