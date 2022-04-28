House Reups Bill Giving CFTC Crypto Spot Market Oversight

By Elise Hansen (April 28, 2022, 8:06 PM EDT) -- House lawmakers on Thursday reintroduced bipartisan legislation that would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight of cryptocurrency spot markets, as lawmakers and regulators grapple with a regulatory framework for digital assets. H.R. 7614, the Digital Commodity Exchange Act of 2022, authorizes the CFTC to register and regulate trading venues that offer spot or cash digital-commodity markets. These "digital commodity exchanges" would be required to register with the CFTC if they offer leveraged trading or if they sell tokens to the public that were privately distributed to individuals before their public launch, according to the bill text. Exchanges that don't provide those...

