Feds Say Manafort Owes $3M In Fees For Foreign Accounts

By Hailey Konnath (April 28, 2022, 11:05 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said Thursday that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort hasn't paid nearly $3 million in outstanding penalties for his failure to report his financial interest in foreign accounts in a timely fashion, according to a complaint filed in Florida federal court. According to the government, Manafort was hit with the penalties after he didn't report his interest in a number of foreign companies and accounts in 2013 and 2014. Specifically, he didn't report that on his federal income tax returns or through a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts, or FBAR, for the years 2013 and 2014, prosecutors...

