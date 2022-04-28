Judges Say Zoom Makes Courts Safer, Expands Due Process

By Dorothy Atkins (April 28, 2022, 10:32 PM EDT) -- State judges from Texas and Washington told Loyola Law School students Thursday that they've seen a "sea change" in the management of their heavy caseloads since going virtual post-COVID, saying it has expanded due process for vulnerable litigants and improved the safety of those in the courtroom. The judges' comments came during a panel titled "Virtual Hearings: The COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond," which kicked off the first day of Loyola Law School's two-day COVID & The Courts symposium. Collin County Judge Emily Miskel from Texas and King County Superior Court Judge Sean O'Donnell from Washington both said they've permanently switched to...

