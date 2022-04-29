WTW Takes $138M Financial Hit On Russia Exit

By Ashish Sareen (April 29, 2022, 5:50 PM BST) -- Insurance brokerage giant WTW has disclosed it lost $138 million from exiting the Russian market because of the country's invasion of Ukraine. The broker reported its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, which showed that it lost $138 million from transferring ownership of its Russian subsidiary to local management in March. Overall, the company saw its revenue decrease by 3% from the same time last year, totaling $2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022, a $70 million drop from its early 2021 figures. "The first quarter marked a solid start to the year for WTW, with results that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS