EU Aims To Tackle 'Gamification' Of Online Trading Apps

By Dawood Fakhir (April 29, 2022, 7:46 PM BST) -- The European Union's securities watchdog proposed reforms on Friday to protect investors using mobile apps to trade stocks from risks associated with so-called gamification that may leave less experienced investors vulnerable to making poorer decisions. The European Securities and Markets Authority said the proposals will help to protect investors from aggressive marketing techniques and harmful practices, including the use of gamification techniques in trading apps and personal recommendations on social media. Software developers have increasingly built gamification into trading apps to motivate and engage users. But authorities worldwide have expressed concerns that the features may promote risky investment decisions. "Gamification techniques...

