Shell Picks Up Renewable Energy Giant In India For $1.55B

By Morgan Conley (April 29, 2022, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Shell PLC said Friday that one of its subsidiaries will acquire a leading renewable energy platform in India for $1.55 billion, gaining enough solar and wind assets through the deal to triple Shell's current renewable power capacity in operation. Shell Overseas Investment BV inked the deal to acquire renewable energy platform Sprng Energy by buying its flagship company Solenergi Power Pvt. Ltd. from its parent company Actis Solenergi Ltd. The deal sees Shell taking ownership of Sprng Energy's portfolio, which includes 2.9 gigawatts-peak of assets with an additional 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects "in the pipeline," Shell said in its...

