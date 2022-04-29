McDermott Adds Privacy Trio From Squire Patton

By Xiumei Dong (April 29, 2022, 3:43 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP announced Friday that it hired three privacy lawyers from Squire Patton Boggs LLP to beef up its global regulatory practice group in Washington, D.C., and Brussels. The new additions include partner Elliot Golding and counsel Robin Campbell in Washington, D.C., and partner Rosa Barcelo in Brussels. Before the move, Barcelo served as a co-chair of Squire Patton's global data privacy, cybersecurity and digital assets practice, while Campbell was a senior adviser of the same practice. Raymond Jacobsen, global head of McDermott's regulatory practice, told Law360 Pulse that the three attorneys are joining the firm as part...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS