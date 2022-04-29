Cannabis Bill Roundup: NH Legalization Effort Dies In Senate

By Sam Reisman (April 29, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT) -- New Hampshire lawmakers this week nixed two bills to create a regulated adult-use cannabis regime, while policymakers and advocates continued their push to pass federal cannabis banking legislation out of Congress this session. Here are the major moves in cannabis reform from the past week. Members of the New Hampshire Senate on Thursday killed a bill that would have allowed adults to possess and grow cannabis at home. The bill, H.B. 629, was voted down, 9-15. Another Granite State bill to legalize recreational cannabis and create a state-run market died the same day on a unanimous five-member vote of the Senate...

