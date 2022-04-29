Courts Are Unsettled On Obviousness-Type Double Patenting

By Rachel Elsby, Brooks Kenyon and Svetlana Pavlovic (April 29, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The judicially created doctrine of obviousness-type double patenting, or ODP, can be a potent defense in litigation. Under the ODP doctrine, patent claims that are not patentably distinct from those in a commonly owned, earlier-filed patent are subject to invalidation. Grounded on the principle that each invention should be limited to one patent term, the ODP doctrine was created to deter parties from procuring sequential patents with different expiration dates claims to the same invention, or obvious variants of the same invention,[1] the primary concern being that a patentee who obtains such patents could: Engage in serial litigation; or Sell the...

