Fed. Circ. Says Skepticism Can't Save Robotic Surgery Patent

By Ryan Davis (April 29, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday renewed Auris Health's bid to invalidate an Intuitive Surgical patent, saying the Patent Trial and Appeal Board wrongly cited skepticism about robotic surgery in refusing to declare the patent obvious, though a dissent decried what it said was the creation of an "inflexible and rigid" new rule. In a 2-1 precedential opinion, the appeals court vacated an inter partes review decision that Auris Health Inc. did not prove that Intuitive Surgical Inc.'s patent, which is involved in a Delaware infringement suit and covers a system allowing surgeons to remotely operate surgical tools with a controller, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS