SFO Claws Back Funds From Deceased Petrofac Bribery Fixer

By Joel Poultney (April 29, 2022, 7:01 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s fraud investigator said on Friday that it had recovered nearly £600,000 ($755,000) from accounts linked to a now-deceased Petrofac fixer embroiled in a string of bribery charges. The Serious Fraud Office recouped the money from three frozen accounts linked to Basim al-Shaikh, who coordinated payments to secure lucrative contracts on behalf of the oil and gas services company in the Middle East. Westminster Magistrates' Court allowed investigators to seize the money after it slapped the accounts linked to al-Shaikh with forfeiture orders on Thursday. The former agent used two United Arab Emirates companies — Gulf Development Marine Services and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS