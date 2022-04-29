Squire Patton Brings On DEI Director From Baker Botts

By Aebra Coe (April 29, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has hired Kathy Bowman-Williams as the firm's new global director of diversity, equity and inclusion, the firm said Friday, following up on the September launch of the firm's new Office of DEI. Since it was launched last year, Squire Patton's Office of DEI has been led by outgoing co-global managing partner and global DEI counsel Fred Nance. Bowman-Williams, who joins the law firm from Baker Botts LLP, will report to and work alongside Nance, who will transition from holding both his current titles to the DEI counsel role alone in 2023, the firm said. The duo is...

