Justice Alan Lawson To Retire From Fla. Supreme Court

By Madison Arnold (April 29, 2022, 1:22 PM EDT) -- Justice Alan Lawson announced on Friday his intention to retire from the Florida Supreme Court at the end of the summer, ending his six-year tenure on the bench. Justice Lawson, 60, notified Gov. Ron DeSantis in a letter Friday that his retirement would be effective Aug. 31, creating a new vacancy on the seven-member court for the governor to fill as of that date. "One of the greatest joys of my 35-year legal career has been and continues to be the ability to work alongside a bench and bar filled with extraordinary individuals who work tirelessly to assure that the citizens...

