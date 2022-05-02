Mandatory Bar Membership In Wisconsin Affirmed By 7th Circ.

By Matt Perez (May 2, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- Mandatory membership to the Wisconsin State Bar does not violate an attorney's First Amendment rights, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, despite recent conflicting case law in the U.S. Supreme Court. In an opinion penned by Chief Judge Diane S. Sykes, the Seventh Circuit ruled that, until the U.S. Supreme Court explicitly declares otherwise, the circuit must follow the precedent set by the 1990 case Keller v. State Bar of California, which held that mandatory association with an integrated bar is justified. "We are grateful for the decision today from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit," Cheryl Daniels,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS