Subprime Lender OneMain Says It's Under CFPB Investigation

By Jon Hill (April 29, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Subprime lender OneMain Financial disclosed Friday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been investigating some of its refund practices and could take legal action against the company, which is a former subsidiary of Citigroup. In a regulatory filing, OneMain Holdings Inc. said it received a warning from the CFPB last month that agency staff are considering recommending an enforcement action for alleged violations of the Consumer Financial Protection Act's ban on unfair, deceptive and abusive acts or practices. The warning, which was provided in a notice that offers opportunity for response, comes amid a CFPB investigation that OneMain said has...

