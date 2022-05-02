Michaels Can't Duck Decor Co.'s Frame Trademark Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (May 2, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT) -- Michaels Stores Inc. has failed to convince a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a trademark infringement suit brought against it by a decoration company, with the judge holding that the complaint plausibly alleged Michaels ripped off the other company's picture frame designs. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl on Friday denied Michaels' motion to dismiss MCS Industries' second amended complaint against the arts and crafts retailer, reasoning that MCS made plausible allegations that Michaels copied the designs right down to the instruction manuals for its trademarked "Format" frames with its "Structure" brand. "Plaintiff alleges that defendants are using the exact same...

