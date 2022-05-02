Disney's Corp. Affairs Chief Departs With Duties Shifted To GC

By Sue Reisinger (May 2, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Walt Disney Co., enmeshed in a political struggle over the "don't say gay" law in Florida, has expanded the role of its new general counsel, Horacio Gutierrez, to include government relations and global public policy. That move comes after the quick departure of its new chief corporate affairs officer, Geoff Morrell. CEO Bob Chapek told employees Friday that Morrell, who joined the Burbank, California, company in late January, was leaving the company, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Law360 Pulse. In his own memo to his staff, Morrell said, "After three months in this new role, it has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS