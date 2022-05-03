Abortion Ruling Draft Dominates High Court Ethics Hearing

By Justin Wise (May 3, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion dominated a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on Tuesday focused on whether the court's justices should be bound by an ethics code. Some lawmakers pointed out the draft opinion would eliminate federal rights women have had for nearly 50 years. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the Judiciary Committee, called for Congress to "enshrine into law a woman's right to make her own health care choices." Other lawmakers and hearing witnesses focused on the leak itself, saying it was an unprecedented breach...

