Recent Bar Passage Rates Show Race And Ethnicity Gaps

By Kevin Penton (May 2, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- About three out of every five Black law school graduates passed the bar on their first try in 2021, compared to 85% of white law school graduates and about four of five Asian grads, according to data released on Monday by an American Bar Association section. The ABA's Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar collected the data as part of an effort to better understand bar passage rates by members of different racial and ethnic groups and to potentially help guide future changes, according to Monday's announcement. "This is the second consecutive year that the section is releasing...

